The Range | April 04, 2025

In February, Pope Francis named Father Emil Kapaun “Venerable”, bringing the Catholic priest and Korean War hero from Kansas one step closer to sainthood. The road ahead to canonization is long… but if it happens, it could mean big changes for the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including in Kapaun’s small hometown of Pilsen. KMUW news reporter Rose Conlon brings us this story from Marion County.

If you’re looking for a place to hear live music while having a drink or a bite to eat, there’s lots of options. But the performers aren’t always the focus. In this month’s Hidden Kansas, Lu Anne Stephens tells us about a small bar downtown where the music is the star.