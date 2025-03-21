The Range | March 21, 2025

Wichita is getting closer to completing its "one-stop shop" for people experiencing homelessness, which includes a shelter and a social services hub. MAC Board Inc. will take over the center’s operations next month. KMUW’s Celia Hack and The Journal's Stefania Lugli talked with Steve Dixon, the nonprofit’s leader. He says he got involved in homelessness issues through previous volunteer work.

Also, many people in Wichita like to boast about the city’s entrepreneurial spirit. But what does that look like for the current generation? On this month’s Culture Pop, Hugo Phan talks with two young entrepreneurs who are carving out their own space through a series of pop-up markets.