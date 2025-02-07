© 2025 KMUW
The Range

The Range | February 07, 2025

By KMUW News
Published February 7, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Interest in youth gymnastics is on the rise, and the sport is a great way for kids to release pent-up energy. It also helps develop discipline and confidence. KMUW health reporter Rose Conlon takes us to a class at the YMCA.

Also, to go to kindergarten in Kansas, you have to be 5 years old by August 31st. That’s pretty much the only rule. But teachers say it helps if kids know a few things before they start school. Education reporter Suzanne Perez visited a kindergarten class for this report.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
