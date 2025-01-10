The Range | January 10, 2025

Is collecting rare books becoming a lost art? Not for Philip McComish, who owns Watermark West Rare Books in downtown Wichita. As KMUW news reporter Celia Hack tells us, he continues to adapt to keep his business alive.

Also, Kneeland Brown is the pastor of Wichita’s Tabernacle Bible Church and the keynote speaker for the upcoming Martin Luther King Junior Celebration at Wichita State. For this edition of “In The Mix,” Carla Eckels spoke with Brown about the importance of King’s legacy.