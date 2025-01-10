© 2025 KMUW
KMUW offices will be closed today for the National Day of Mourning for President Jimmy Carter.
The Range

The Range | January 10, 2025

By KMUW News
Published January 10, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
This week on "The Range," a rare book store’s latest chapter. Also, we talk with a featured speaker for one of this month’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations.

Is collecting rare books becoming a lost art? Not for Philip McComish, who owns Watermark West Rare Books in downtown Wichita. As KMUW news reporter Celia Hack tells us, he continues to adapt to keep his business alive.

Also, Kneeland Brown is the pastor of Wichita’s Tabernacle Bible Church and the keynote speaker for the upcoming Martin Luther King Junior Celebration at Wichita State. For this edition of “In The Mix,” Carla Eckels spoke with Brown about the importance of King’s legacy.

