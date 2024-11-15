© 2024 KMUW
The Range

The Range | November 15, 2024

By KMUW News
Published November 15, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Under the fading sunlight along the Little Arkansas River, Coach Kaylin Kottman was putting her juniors team from the Wichita Rowing Association through a workout. The smooth water was like a mirror that day, reflecting images of the trees hanging over the river. The shell glided down the river, like a giant dragonfly silently skimming along its surface. KMUW news director Tom Shine reports from the water on a brisk and clear October day.

Also, Alexandria Ware is stocking her cabinets as she gets ready to cook soul food recipes for her family on Thanksgiving. Ware grew up in the foster care system and remembers eating at dozens of unfamiliar dinner tables… some that were memorable. Carla Eckels has more for this month's edition of "In The Mix."

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
