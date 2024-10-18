© 2024 KMUW
The Range

The Range | October 18, 2024

By KMUW News
Published October 18, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
With the presidential election just a couple of weeks away, candidate yard signs are scattered across Wichita. But as KMUW news reporter Kylie Cameron explains, one of the signs doesn’t look like the others.

Some people are lucky enough to convert their passion into a job. David Smith has always enjoyed working with his hands, something he did with his father. For this month’s En Route, Smith talked with Hugo Phan as he prepared to board a bus for the first day at his new job.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
