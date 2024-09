The Walnut Valley Festival began in Winfield in 1972, and Wayne Steadham has attended every one. He tells Jonathan Huber what his experience was like at the first festival … and why he keeps going back.

Also, Thomas is a veteran and a temp worker who lives on Wichita’s north side. For this month's En Route, he talks with Hugo Phan about his transit experience, his pit bulls and the places he’s traveled.