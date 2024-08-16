The Range | August 16, 2024

School will be a new experience for some students this fall … and for some teachers. KMUW education reporter Suzanne Perez talked with a first-year teacher who’s feeling a little bit like the kindergartners in her class.

Between friends, sports, clubs and classes, going back to school can be exciting. But it also coincides with an increase in teen mental health problems, and health care professionals continue to focus on the role social media plays. KMUW health reporter Rose Conlon talks to experts about why it’s important for teens to limit their time online and develop healthy social media habits.