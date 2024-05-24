© 2024 KMUW
The Range

The Range | May 24, 2024

Published May 24, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Cyber attacks are becoming more common in the government and in health care sectors. Most recently, Wichita was hit by a malware ransom attack, and it will likely take the city some time to recover. Here to talk with us about what these attacks and what it means for residents is Kylie Cameron, who covers City Hall for KMUW, and news director Tom Shine.

Also, if you ever wondered what Kansas looked and sounded like about 200 years ago, there’s a ranch along the Oklahoma border where the buffalo still roam. For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner paid a visit.

