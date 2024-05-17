© 2024 KMUW
The Range

The Range | May 17, 2024

By KMUW News
Published May 17, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
KMUW

Tattoos once carried a certain stigma. But now, they’re viewed by many as an art form. In Wichita, tattoo artists see an opportunity to grow the industry — and leaders at city hall agree. A tattoo expo at Century 2 this weekend hopes to foster enthusiasm for ink. KMUW news reporter Celia Hack has more...

Also...construction of the new downtown biomedical campus will force the Wichita Transit Center to eventually relocate to Delano. For this month’s En Route, Hugo Phan was at the recent groundbreaking for the campus and talked with a bus rider about what this all might mean for her.

