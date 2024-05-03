The Range | May 03, 2024

About half the students at Mayberry Middle School in west Wichita are Hispanic. And this year for the first time, some of them are getting to explore a genre of traditional Mexican music. KMUW news reporter Suzanne Perez talked with the students and their teacher as they learn about their culture.

Also, if you’ve noticed the grain elevator mural on the north side of Wichita, you’re already familiar with the work of Armando Minjarez and GLeo. The two are working on another mural that will be the backdrop for the Duerksen Fine Arts Amphitheater on Wichita State’s campus. For this month’s "ArtWorks," Torin Andersen talked with the artists as they worked on a beautiful spring day in Kansas.