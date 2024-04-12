The Range | April 12, 2024

Some roller skaters in Wichita worry that the sport is dying. After all, the city has half as many roller rinks as it did in 1984. But if you look in the right places, roller skating is hanging on — and in some spots, it’s making a resurgence. KMUW news reporter Celia Hack has more.

The 1954 landmark ruling in Brown v. Board will mark its 70th anniversary this year. While lead plaintiff Oliver Brown is the most well-known figure in the desegregation case, there were 12 Black women alongside him in Topeka. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels spoke with Donna Rae Pearson about a new exhibit dedicated to those women.