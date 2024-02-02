The Range | February 02, 2024

Nationwide, the number of independent pharmacies has remained relatively steady since the year 2000. In Kansas, though, some local pharmacy owners are closing their doors. As KMUW news reporter Celia Hack reports, other drugstores say they’re fighting to stay open.

Also, faculty recitals are a place where artists can flex a little more creative muscle than their teaching duties often allow. Tim Jones, who's an assistant violin professor at Wichita State, will have that opportunity when he performs on Friday evening. For this month’s "ArtWorks," Jones describes his recital to Torin Andersen and gives him a sneak preview.