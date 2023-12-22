© 2023 KMUW
The Range

The Range | December 22, 2023

By KMUW News
Published December 22, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST
Middle and high school band directors oversee cacophonous classrooms as they try to coax melodies from the unruly instruments of dozens of students. As KMUW's Celia Hack reports, a new Wichita nonprofit is placing professional musicians in those classrooms to provide kids with more one-on-one and small-group instruction.

Tiffany says she’s only been riding the bus for a year. But in that time, she’s noticed a few things that the transit system can improve. For this month’s En Route, Tiffany shared her thoughts with KMUW's Hugo Phan while waiting for a bus at the downtown transit center.

