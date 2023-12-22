The Range | December 22, 2023

Middle and high school band directors oversee cacophonous classrooms as they try to coax melodies from the unruly instruments of dozens of students. As KMUW's Celia Hack reports, a new Wichita nonprofit is placing professional musicians in those classrooms to provide kids with more one-on-one and small-group instruction.

Tiffany says she’s only been riding the bus for a year. But in that time, she’s noticed a few things that the transit system can improve. For this month’s En Route, Tiffany shared her thoughts with KMUW's Hugo Phan while waiting for a bus at the downtown transit center.