The Range | November 03, 2023

Wichita State is known for its colorful tulip beds across campus during the spring ... especially around the Millie the millipede statue near the Ulrich Museum of Art. But how do the flowers get there? Kylie Cameron spent a morning with the people who make it possible.

Also, Rod Pocowatchit is the mind behind Wichita’s newest film festival, Alter-native. A filmmaker and Native American, Pocowatchit wants to share his enthusiasm for movies with Wichita. And he wants audiences to see native Americans represented in films. For this month’s "Art Works," Pocowatchit talked with Torin Andersen about the upcoming event.