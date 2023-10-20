The Range | October 20, 2023

When Leanne Caret graduated with an accounting degree from Kansas State in 1988, she went straight to work at Boeing Wichita. More than 30 years later, she retired as president of Boeing’s massive Defense, Space and Security operation. She was the first woman to hold the position. Caret is now the Sam Bloomfield Distinguished Engineer in Residence at Wichita State, working with faculty and mentoring students. She told me the early lessons she learned in Wichita about teamwork followed her throughout her time at Boeing.

Also, there’s a lot happening at Wichita Transit. The city’s building a new transit center in Delano to replace the one downtown, which is the future site of the bio-medical campus. And it’s conducting a study to improve service. Cece Shepard has been riding the bus since 1998, and she has some thoughts, which she shares on this month’s En Route.