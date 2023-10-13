The Range | October 13, 2023

The largest high school in Kansas turns 100 this year. Wichita East has produced famous graduates and championship teams over the last century. And its landmark bell tower remains an iconic part of the Wichita landscape. Suzanne Perez looks at the school’s history and its impact on the community.

Wichita was once home to another old school: The Roe Indian Institute. Founded in 1915 by Henry Roe Cloud, it was the only college prep school in the U-S operated by Native Americans. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels and researcher Lyndon Sequoya Drew of the Cherokee Nation talk about the school and its founder.