The Range | October 06, 2023

For the second year in a row, the economic forecast for Wichita has a lot to like. Jeremy Hill released his 2024 outlook this week. He’s director of Wichita State’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research. And after a string of pessimistic forecasts during the pandemic, Hill says he’s glad to report good news again.

Artist Lindsay Lion Lord and her husband, musician David Lord, moved to Montreal two years ago so Lindsay could pursue a master’s degree. But they’ve returned home to Wichita and found inspiration from the creative networks here and the wide open spaces to work in. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen has more.