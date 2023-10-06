© 2023 KMUW
The Range

The Range | October 06, 2023

By KMUW News
Published October 6, 2023
For the second year in a row, the economic forecast for Wichita has a lot to like. Jeremy Hill released his 2024 outlook this week. He’s director of Wichita State’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research. And after a string of pessimistic forecasts during the pandemic, Hill says he’s glad to report good news again.

Artist Lindsay Lion Lord and her husband, musician David Lord, moved to Montreal two years ago so Lindsay could pursue a master’s degree. But they’ve returned home to Wichita and found inspiration from the creative networks here and the wide open spaces to work in. For this month’s ArtWorks, Torin Andersen has more.

The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
