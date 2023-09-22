The Range | September 22, 2023

If you’ve ever had a nosebleed, you know that people will offer lots of advice about how to make it stop. If you ask Wichita entrepreneur Merrie East, she’d probably tell you to try NozePax - a product she developed and hopes to make as common as Band-Aids. Daniel Caudill has more.

Also, the French Tea Room in Wichita will officially open next month. But the Black-owned business already has guests sipping cups of Earl Grey inside the pink and white house in College Hill. For this month's edition of “In The Mix,” Carla Eckels tells us about the new venture.