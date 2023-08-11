© 2023 KMUW
The Range

The Range | August 11, 2023

By KMUW News
Published August 11, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
The turnout by young voters for local elections is historically dismal in Sedgwick County. But this election season, lots of young Wichita voters seem to be engaged. Celia Hack spoke with several of them about their top priorities for November’s city council and mayoral races.

Also, the first day of classes at Wichita State is approaching, and Rick Case is getting ready. Case is dedicated to the students – and to his landscaping, which has transformed the President’s residence on campus, where he lives with his spouse, WSU president Rick Muma. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels talks with Case about his daily schedule as Wichita State’s first gentleman.

