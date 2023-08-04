The Range | August 04, 2023

There are millions of dollars in artwork housed in Wichita that few people ever see. Kylie Cameron visits the vaults at the Ulrich Museum of Art and the Wichita Art Museum to see how the work stored there is prepared for public display.

Also, Anthony Dozier says he struggled to talk when he was a child. But he learned how to speak properly while taking his daughter to speech therapy. And, in the process, he found his artistic voice as well. For this month’s Art Works, Torin Andersen talked with Dozier about that transformation and about a bold and vibrant painting in his latest exhibition.

