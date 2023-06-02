The Range | June 02, 2023

A leader in Wichita’s Planeview neighborhood installed a community garden at a middle school last year, hoping to bring fresh vegetables and pride to one of the poorest parts of the city. After he passed away this year, neighborhood residents say continuing the garden is a tribute to his legacy – and his desire to see Planeview grow. KMUW news reporter Celia Hack has more …

We know that artists express themselves in a finished work of art. But Tim Stone takes that a step further and finds meaning in the process he uses to produce a painting. For this month’s Art Works, Torin Andersen visited Stone at his studio in Henrion Hall at Wichita State University.

