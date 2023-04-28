© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the_range_logo_1400x1400_1.png
The Range

The Range | April 28, 2023

By KMUW News
Published April 28, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
The-Range-042823-1760x1084.png

April showers bring May flowers. They also bring weeds. But one man has a unique business to control the pesky plants – a herd of nibbling goats. KMUW news reporter Celia Hack went for a visit.

Kansas is full of beauty. Sweeping open spaces, the craggy Gypsum Hills, the Tallgrass Prairie. But there are also many quiet places that you have to seek out. On this month’s Hidden Kansas, Lu Anne Stephens tells us about one of them.

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.

Tags
The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News