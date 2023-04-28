The Range | April 28, 2023

April showers bring May flowers. They also bring weeds. But one man has a unique business to control the pesky plants – a herd of nibbling goats. KMUW news reporter Celia Hack went for a visit.

Kansas is full of beauty. Sweeping open spaces, the craggy Gypsum Hills, the Tallgrass Prairie. But there are also many quiet places that you have to seek out. On this month’s Hidden Kansas, Lu Anne Stephens tells us about one of them.

—

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.