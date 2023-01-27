The Range | January 27, 2023

Kansas is facing one of its worst teacher shortages ever. That means schools are competing for a smaller and smaller pool of applicants. As Suzanne Perez reports, some districts are trying inventive ways to celebrate the teaching profession and entice new teachers to sign contracts.

Also, for 7 decades, a trip to Abilene has offered visitors a chance to see the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum. In the last five years, though, changes have taken place at the museum’s 22-acre complex. For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner explores new exhibits that provide a different perspective on the Eisenhowers.

