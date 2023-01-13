© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the_range_logo_1400x1400_1.png
The Range

The Range | January 13, 2023

By KMUW News
Published January 13, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
The-Range-011323-1760x1084.png

In the last several years, Wichita has poured a lot of money into growing the sport of pickleball. But one of its biggest investments wasn’t new courts or lighting. It was a person.

Noi Sourinthone came to Wichita to be the city’s pickleball director — and the story of how he got the job involves fleeing his home country, table tennis and an unlikely move. KMUW news reporter Celia Hack has more.

Also, a small private school in Wichita got a huge surprise last month. Urban Preparatory Academy won a $500,000 prize from the Yass foundation. The funds will be used for upgrades at the Black-owned school that was founded in 2014. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels starts her day at Urban Prep.

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.

Tags
The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News