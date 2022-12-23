© 2022 KMUW
The Range | December 23, 2022

By KMUW News
Published December 23, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST
Christmas has a number of age-old traditions passed along from generation to generation: Putting up a tree, hanging holiday lights and, for kids, sharing your Christmas list with Santa Claus.

Rose Conlon and Celia Hack recently visited the Wichita Art Museum to talk with kids about what they asked for during their conversation with Santa.

Also, the Festival of Lights … better known as Hanukkah, began earlier this week.

It’sestimated that about 5 percent of Americans celebrate the eight-day festival each year.

Daniel Caudill visits with a Jewish congregation in Wichita to see how it marks Hanukkah, and to learn more about the 2,000-year-old holiday.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News