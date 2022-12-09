The Range | December 09, 2022

With prices rising at movie theaters, streaming becoming more popular, and lingering concerns about the pandemic, going to the movies is less enticing than it used to be. But as Daniel Caudill explains, one of the few locally owned theaters in the area is working to keep prices low … and keep families in front of the big screen.

Also, Of the one thousand doctors in the Medical Society of Sedgwick County, only 33 are Black. That’s why the society started the Brown Family Fund, an effort to recruit and retain more Black doctors in Wichita. For this month’s In The Mix, Carla Eckels talks with Val Brown Junior, a third-generation physician and one of the first Black doctors to graduate from the K-U School of Medicine in Wichita.

