The Range | October 14, 2022

when you think about addiction recovery, an image of bleak meeting rooms or sterile clinic settings might come to mind. A gym in downtown Wichita is working to change that perception KMUW news reporter Kylie Cameron has more.

Also, about 25 percent of the state’s minority-owned businesses are based in Wichita. They used to be found mainly in minority neighborhoods … but times are changing. The organization “Bringing it Black” has started a new event on Final Fridays. It features products by black-owned businesses in a popular alley in Old Town. For this installment of In The Mix, Carla Eckels stopped by the inaugural “Night Market” pop-up.

—

Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.