The Range | October 14, 2022
This week on The Range, positive outlook for Wichita’s economy … with one big if. Also, an artist’s new exhibit combines his love of science fiction with his heritage.
when you think about addiction recovery, an image of bleak meeting rooms or sterile clinic settings might come to mind. A gym in downtown Wichita is working to change that perception KMUW news reporter Kylie Cameron has more.
Also, about 25 percent of the state’s minority-owned businesses are based in Wichita. They used to be found mainly in minority neighborhoods … but times are changing. The organization “Bringing it Black” has started a new event on Final Fridays. It features products by black-owned businesses in a popular alley in Old Town. For this installment of In The Mix, Carla Eckels stopped by the inaugural “Night Market” pop-up.
—
Subscribe to The Range wherever you get your podcasts. To receive it directly in your inbox, subscribe to The Range newsletter here.