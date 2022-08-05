© 2022 KMUW
The Range

The Range | August 5, 2022

Published August 5, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
Art direction, Eddy Martinez

What started as a way to save money for college is now a growing business for Renata Goosen — pun intended. And it’s making homes in south-central Kansas look a bit greener.

Also, Eddie Martinez is originally from Newton. And his 27-year career with a world-class dance company in Germany is a testament to the relentless pursuit of his dreams. Torin Andersen spoke with Martinez for this month’s look at the arts.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
