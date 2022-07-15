© 2022 KMUW
The Range

The Range | July 15, 2022

Published July 15, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
Beth Golay
KMUW

It’s easy to get caught up in the swirl of traffic in downtown Wichita, and there’s plenty you might miss...like an artist setting up his easel and canvas on a busy sidewalk. Andrew Lopez talks with a local painter who finds inspiration on the streets of Wichita.

For her En Route series, Beth Golay normally shares conversations she records while riding Wichita Transit. This month, the conversation took place at the downtown Transit Center, where riders were waiting for buses to arrive ... and trying to escape the heat.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
