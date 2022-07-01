© 2022 KMUW
The Range | July 01, 2022

Published July 1, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
Artist Meghan Miller

Kansas State University has a new president. Richard Linton took over at K-State in February. He previously served as dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State.

He sat down with KMUW's Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine to talk about his new role. One top priority, he says, is addressing the school’s drop in enrollment.

Also, when artist Meghan Miller envisioned an exhibit for her master’s thesis, she wanted to create a unique space to host others for coffee. The pandemic, of course, altered our perception of public spaces.

But Miller’s thesis, Midnight Garden Coffee Shop, explores the enduring importance of what she calls third places. As she explained to our very own Torin Andersen.

