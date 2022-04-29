The Range | April 29, 2022
Since the days of Atari and Pac-Man, video games have often been deemed, at best, a harmless form of leisure.
And at worst, a mind-draining obsession that keeps kids tethered to the basement couch.
But as Daniel Caudill explains, the increasing legitimacy of esports has given gamers the chance to parlay their hobby into a college scholarship and, perhaps, a professional career.
Also, right in the middle of town — not hidden at all — is a longtime Wichita landmark.
It’s been there in some form since 1901, but there are a surprising number of people who don’t even know it exists.
On today’s Hidden Kansas, Lu Anne Stephens takes us to one of her favorite places in Riverside.
