The Range | April 08, 2022

Author and Red Sox fan Stephen King once said, “Baseball is a good thing. Always was, always will be.”

With that in mind, we’ve put together a special episode of The Range that’s all about our national pastime, and, in particular, the Wichita Wind Surge.

The Wind Surge averaged more than 4,000 fans last year. It was the largest average attendance in Wichita’s long minor-league history. The next trick? Doing it again. The team opens its second season tonight at Riverfront Stadium.

Jordan Kobritz is CEO and owner of the Wind Surge. He talked with us about lessons learned from last season, what changes fans will notice this year and retail development around the stadium.

