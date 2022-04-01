The Range | April 01, 2022

The rise of online shopping has caused many local business owners to downsize or eliminate their brick-and-mortar presence.

But Daniel Caudill talked to one Wichita entrepreneur whose high-end sneaker business demonstrates that doesn’t always have to be the case.

Also, The Kansas African American Museum will break new ground next week when it produces its first play. Canaan will make its Wichita debut in a series of performances at Crown Uptown Theatre.

In his monthly look at the Wichita arts scene, Torin Andersen spoke with the play’s director, Sheila Kinnard.

