The Range

The Range | March 25, 2022

Published March 25, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
With COVID-19 numbers declining, people seem more comfortable gathering in one place than we have for some time. And one of those places might be your local movie theater. With the Oscars coming up Sunday, now seemed like a good time to talk about what’s happening in the world of movies with our colleague and resident pop culture scholar, Hugo Phan. 

Also, if an alien from outer space came to visit Kansas, where exactly would they go? The world’s largest hand-dug well in Greensburg? Maybe the Boot Hill Museum in Dodge City? Perhaps they would swing by Salina’s Cozy Inn for some sliders to go.

For this month’s Hidden Kansas, Beccy Tanner takes us to a place she’s certain any respectable alien would visit.

