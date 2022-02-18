The Range | February 18, 2022

You don’t need a degree in economics to figure out that just about everything costs more than it did a year ago.

Inflation is costing the average consumer about $40 bucks a week.

For government agencies building large public works projects, like Wichita’s $500 million dollar water treatment plant, it’s an even more expensive problem.

KMUW's Kylie Cameron takes a look at how inflation affects these projects.

Also, Eleaser Ewans is a fairly new driver with Wichita Transit. But a bus isn’t the biggest thing she’s driven.

Beth Golay talked with Ewans about her transition from trucker to bus driver for this month’s En Route.