© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the_range_logo_1400x1400_1.png
The Range

The Range | February 18, 2022

Published February 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
En route 218.JPG
Madison Smith
/

You don’t need a degree in economics to figure out that just about everything costs more than it did a year ago.

Inflation is costing the average consumer about $40 bucks a week.

For government agencies building large public works projects, like Wichita’s $500 million dollar water treatment plant, it’s an even more expensive problem.

KMUW's Kylie Cameron takes a look at how inflation affects these projects.

Also, Eleaser Ewans is a fairly new driver with Wichita Transit. But a bus isn’t the biggest thing she’s driven.

Beth Golay talked with Ewans about her transition from trucker to bus driver for this month’s En Route.

Tags

The Range Local News
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News