The Range

The Range | November 12, 2021

Published November 12, 2021 at 12:01 AM CST
Brandy Evans created award-winning tourism projects in Shreveport, Louisiana, for two decades. Now, she’ll try to do the same thing here as the new vice president of marketing for Visit Wichita. Carla Eckels has more for this month’s In the Mix.

After spending nearly 20 years in a variety of social work and counseling jobs, Jason McKenney knew it was time to do something else. And then he remembered something he did as a teenager that made him happy: skateboarding. Tom Shine visits with McKenney at his skateboard park, The Board Awakens.

KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
