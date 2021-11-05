The Range | November 05, 2021

It’s not often that an international company can trace its roots back to a 3-year-old kid.

Yet that’s the backstory for Make-A-Fort, an e-commerce retailer based in Augusta that does business in the United States, Canada and Europe.

It started because Kent and Shannon Johnson were trying to find a way to entertain their 3-year-old grandson without using the TV or a computer.

Shannon Johnson says they recalled making indoor forts when they were kids and when their three sons were younger.

Plus, Chiyoko Myose is this season's pledge drive artist for KMUW. And her showing in the gallery outside of our studios inspires a feeling of familiarity and family.

The display is not like Myose’s typical installations but is instead a deep foray into her two-dimensional works. Torin Andersen spoke with her inside the gallery.