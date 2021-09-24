The Range | September 24, 2021

A special-needs theater company called Laughing Feet has inspired Wichita audiences for more than a decade. As one parent of a special needs young adult says, Laughing Feet provides “a time for them to shine and be like everybody else.” Suzanne Perez spent time with the performers as they prepared for their 10th anniversary show.

Plus, we visit the Walnut Valley Festival and listen in on the non-stop jam sessions that take place in the campgrounds.