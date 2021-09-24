© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the_range_logo_1400x1400_1.png
The Range

The Range | September 24, 2021

Published September 24, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT
IMG_6682.jpeg

A special-needs theater company called Laughing Feet has inspired Wichita audiences for more than a decade. As one parent of a special needs young adult says, Laughing Feet provides “a time for them to shine and be like everybody else.” Suzanne Perez spent time with the performers as they prepared for their 10th anniversary show.

Plus, we visit the Walnut Valley Festival and listen in on the non-stop jam sessions that take place in the campgrounds.

1 of 3  — DSC_1323.JPG
At the Walnut Valley Festival
2 of 3  — DSC_1341.JPG
Musicians at the Walnut Valley Festival
3 of 3  — DSC_1347.JPG

Tags

The RangeLocal NewsArts and Culture
KMUW News
KMUW News is a team of dedicated on-air and digital reporters working to tell the stories of Wichita and its residents.
See stories by KMUW News