the_range_logo_1400x1400_1.png
The Range

The Range | September 3, 2021

Published September 3, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT
1 of 2  — rebecca hoyer portrait.jpg
Artist Rebecca Hoyer
Torin Andersen
2 of 2  — hoyer green.jpg
Hoyer's work focuses on the tension between houses and trees.
Courtesy Rebecca Hoyer

Many artists romanticize the Midwest: our wide-open skies, fields of wheat and corn, and our famous sunsets. Not Rebecca Hoyer.

This week on The Range, we talk to the artist about her work interpreting an age-old, but overlooked, residential conflict.

Plus, fall festivals are returning, just as COVID-19 numbers are spiking.

