The Range

The Range | August 13, 2021

Published August 13, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT
1 of 3  — April McCallister, left, and Juan Arriaga staff the Wichita Transit dispatch center.
Beth Golay
2 of 3  — Juan Arriaga was recently promoted from driver to dispatcher.
Beth Golay
3 of 3  — Dispatchers track buses, answer calls and schedule drivers.
Beth Golay

We’ve shared plenty of conversations with transit riders on The Range — but what about the conversations that go on behind the scenes?

This week, we go inside the Wichita Transit dispatch center.

Plus, we talk to longtime Eagle reporter Denise Neil about her new book celebrating Wichita's dining history.

