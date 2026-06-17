Celebrate America's 250th birthday the Kansas way

The Nation’s 250 is upon us and I often get asked “what can we do to help mark the event. Start by checking out events from the Kansas 250 web site to see what is going on in your community. You can head to the Historical Museum in Topeka Topeka to check out the coming Kansas in 1776 exhibit. You can go to the Kansas library association’s web site and check out their Kansas reading list. The Kansas Museums Association’s web site has links to learn more about activities as well as offer a free downloadable exhibit called “Moments that Made Us ” Coming soon will be a Kansas-based version to download as well. Check out insights on the per aspera podcast series.

Consider going to Wichita’s We the People USA 250th Celebration at Union Station on July 2. Block parties have become a big theme this year's 4th of July. On July 5, invite your neighbors over for a community potluck, an idea that our friends in Utah have spearheaded. On July 8, the 250th anniversary of the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence will involve a simultaneous reading of the Declaration from locations around the world. For those of us in the Central Time Zone, that will be at 5:00 pm to coincide with the larger movement.

Don’t forget that events don’t have to end on July 4. They resonate on for the months that follow. Think of July 4th as just the start of activities!

