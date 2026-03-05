Breaking the Courtroom Ceiling: How Belva Lockwood paved the way for women to practice law

On February 25th 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed an act, often called the Lockwood Bill, that finally allowed female attorneys to practice before the US Supreme Court. While it appeared to be a simple legislative fix, it was actually a bold defiance of the judicial sexism codified just six years earlier in Bradwell v. Illinois.

In 1873, the Supreme Court had ruled against Myra Bradwell, declaring that states could legally bar women from the legal profession. In a now-infamous concurring opinion, Justice Joseph Bradley wrote that the "paramount destiny" of women was to be wives and mothers, citing the "law of the Creator" as a barrier to the courtroom. This ruling didn’t just stop Bradwell; it slammed the door on women nationwide until Belva Lockwood found a solution that challenged the Court’s narrow imagination.

When the Supreme Court denied Lockwood admission in 1876 based on custom, Lockwood didn’t just wait for the Court to change its mind. She moved the battle to Congress. For three years, she lobbied relentlessly, arguing that if a woman met the professional requirements of her state, the federal government had no right to exclude her.

Her victory on February 25th, 1879 bypassed the Bradwell precedent. It proved that while the courts might interpret the Constitution through the lens of destiny, the people’s representatives could rewrite the rules of access through the lens of democracy. One year later, Lockwood became the first woman to argue before the high court. Her journey reminds us that when the doors of justice are locked by judicial opinion, progress can be forged in the halls of Congress, by ordinary people, through persistence, strategy, and unyielding courage.

