Y does not equal Z 

I'm reading a lot these days about Generation Z as everyone from universities to those interested in civic engagement figure out how to bring this new cohort on board. Research is finding that this is a generation that seeks results and is quite comfortable with the fluid and ever-changing world of algorithms and AI.

Feeling overwhelmed by personal and societal issues, Generation Z demands real honest engagement. As much as they're tied to social media, they also value real world physical contact. They are fine with remote work and distance learning but actually want in person. Perhaps they're tired of all the virtual zooming that we did during COVID. Remember that they have to be invited individually…probably through social media… and will arrive expecting to make a difference. Don’t get preachy, though, unless you want to elicit a dismissive “Okay, Boomer.”

One exciting prospect is the movement called ”History made by us,” an effort connected to the United States is 250th, but really is involved with having Generation Z being an active voice in what this event looks like rather than just be marketed to. They may be young, in their teens and twenties, but they're ready to make a difference. They're going to support any movement that gives them that chance.

The short answer is if we want Generation Z on board for the future, they have to be on board in the present.

