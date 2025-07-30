Roots of accountability

In 1777, 10 soldiers aboard the USS Warren exposed misconduct by the first commander of the US Navy, Essek Hopkins. They accused Hopkins of several counts of misconduct, including torturing British prisoners of war. In retaliation, Hopkins filed a criminal libel suit against two sailors, Samuel Shaw and Richard Marvin.

The Continental Congress, rather than retaliating against the whistleblowers, suspended Hopkins. It authorized the full release of government records to enable Shaw and Marvin to defend themselves in court and paid for their legal defense. Hopkins eventually stood trial, was found guilty, and was dismissed from his duties—none of which would have happened without Shaw and Marvin's actions.

The following year, Congress unanimously passed a law that "made it the duty of all persons in the United States to inform the government of any misconduct, frauds, or misdemeanors committed by any officers or persons in the service of these states." This law established a precedent for protecting those who report wrongdoing, particularly within the government—a protection that has expanded over the last 250 years.

Since 2013, July 30th has been designated National Whistleblower Appreciation Day, recognizing whistleblowers as pivotal parts of the oversight process. The actions of these early whistleblowers and the subsequent support from Congress highlight the importance of transparency and accountability in government—principles embedded in the nation's founding.

Their efforts ensure that the American system of checks and balances operates effectively at all levels of government. Today, they continue to serve as a model of the importance of standing up to unchecked power as a fundamental responsibility of all citizens in safeguarding American democracy.

