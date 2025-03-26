Erasing women's history

In 1978, the Education Task Force of the California Commission on the Status of Women organized the first Women’s History Week. Coinciding with International Women’s Day on March 8, it recognized the contributions of women throughout California and U.S. history. The success of the California celebration inspired communities throughout the country to hold their own Women’s History Week events.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed the first federal proclamation declaring Women’s History Week. Seven years later, the National Women’s History Project petitioned Congress to pass a resolution designating March as Women’s History Month.

Outside of governmental declarations, Women’s History Month brings researchers, public and amateur historians together to explore the past and pose questions about the future place of women in all aspects of American life. Municipal, state and federal agencies create public programming that recognizes women’s achievements throughout history and acknowledges their important contributions to American society. Universities, K-12 schools and philanthropic organizations also find ways to get involved.

Even corporations attempt to celebrate—though this pink capitalism can feel hollow coming from companies that spend the rest of the year devaluing women as consumers and charging them extra for “women’s” versions of products.

This year, however, Women’s History Month felt a little different. Throughout March, instead of just highlighting women, federal agencies and institutions actually removed thousands of images and records from databases, websites and archives that document women’s presence and contributions to the federal government. These actions were carried out on a short timeline with vague instructions to remove any trace of programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Instead, they’ve had the chilling effect of erasing evidence of the real contributions of women and other minoritized groups from the public narrative of American history.

