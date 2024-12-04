From Bandung to BRICS

In April 1955, delegates from twenty-nine Asian and African nations met in the city of Bandung, Indonesia to discuss matters of mutual interest. To put this meeting in perspective, the attending delegates represented more than half of the world’s population.

Among the topics discussed in Bandung was the negative social and economic impact of European colonialism on Asian and African nations. In retrospect, the 1955 Bandung conference provided additional motivation for Asian and African nations to seek their independence (which commenced in earnest during the 1960s).

Although Third World nations received their political independence, they continued to suffer from economic neo-colonialism that put them at a disadvantage in the global economy. This reality contributed to the 2010 establishment of the so-called BRICS nations (an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa).

At the BRICS October 2024 summit, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates attended as new members of the intergovernmental organization. Several other nations, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, are considering joining BRICS in the future.

In the end, it appears that the BRICS alliance seeks to challenge and compete against the Western-dominated world order. Stay tuned.

