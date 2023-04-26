Open Streets ICT returns to Nomar Neighborhood

Open Streets ICT is back on Sunday, May 7 — this time in Wichita’s Nomar neighborhood. From noon to 4 p.m., one mile of 21st Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Nomar Plaza at 21st and Broadway to the east to Woodland Park. Pedestrians are encouraged to make the street theirs, with all kinds of entertainment and vendors spread along the route. Learn more at openstreetsict.com.

Courtesy Wichita Park and Rec /

Festive ICT presents the ICT Brunch Fest this Saturday at the Seasons Venue at OJ Watson Park. It’s a 21 and up event with the quintessential brunch beverages, and brunch bites from 15 different local restaurants, caterers and food trucks. It’s from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More details are at festiveict.com .

Phillips Fundamental Learning Center is hosting their 15th annual Cinco de Mayo Garden Party at 5:30 p.m. on May 5 at Botanica. The local nonprofit works to promote literacy, especially for children with dyslexia. This fundraising event includes food and drink, live music and dancing, a silent and live auction and plant sale. You can find more information at funlearn.org .

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Wichita Kansas Chapter is hosting a walk and social dance on Saturday, May 6. The walk starts at the Exploration Place parking lot at 10 a.m. and ends at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum, where there will be art vendors, a social dance, and an open mic for participants to share their stories. More details are at theindianmuseum.org .

-

Music: "Marie Josie" by Podington Bear

From Free Music Archive

CC BY-NC 3.0

