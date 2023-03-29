April is abloom with events

Bring your easter basket to the Easter Eggstravangza this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at OJ Watson Park, presented by Wichita Park and Recreation and The Salvation Army. In addition to egg hunts, there will be contests, Easter basket giveaways, and photos with the Easter bunny. Details are at wichita.gov/parkandrec .

Botanica’s Tulip Festival also gets underway this weekend and continues every Saturday, April 1st through 15th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take in the sights and smells of more than 70,000 tulips while enjoying a petting zoo, face painting, carousel rides, live music, and food and drink vendors. Time slots must be reserved in advance. Learn more at botanica.org.

Saturday, April 8, is the ICT Block Party presented by Wave. This outdoor party at the corner of 2nd and St. Francis goes from 3 to 9 p.m. It’s open to the entire family, even the dog. Lots of local food vendors will be on hand, including Wave’s own Adios Nachoria. There’s a vendor market, car show, and a PBS kids zone with face painting by The Enchanted Mermaid. Get all the details at waveict.com .

Earlier that day is a #ReadICT Book Swap at the Advanced Learning Library from 10:30 a.m. to noon. KMUW’s Suzanne Perez started the #ReadICT challenge as a fun way for readers to explore new authors, topics and genres. You can chat with Suzanne, library staff and other #ReadICT book lovers, and any leftover books will be donated to the Friends of the Wichita Public Library. Learn more at wichitalibrary.org/readict .

Music: "Budsbursting" by Podington Bear

From Free Music Archive

CC BY-NC 3.0