Gourmet Fashion, a Tribute to Aretha Franklin and More

This Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Wichita Symphony Orchestra presents Aretha: A Tribute to the Queen of Soul . The concert features Broadway veterans and Wichita’s own gospel choir A.R.I.S.E. performing Aretha Franklin’s iconic hits. Details and tickets are at wichitasymphony.org .

Courtesy ICT Fashion Tour / Left to right: Music artist Yané Fox, models Indigo and Kaylee wearing designs by Sydney Lenox and photographed by Sam Pho of Lucky Photo.

The Kansas Bluegrass Association is bringing the Winterfest Bluegrass Festival back for its 33rd year. It kicks-off at 2 p.m. this Friday at the Wichita Marriott and continues through Saturday with nearly ‘round-the-clock bluegrass concerts, workshops and jam sessions. More information is at kansasbluegrass.org .

Fat Tuesday is February 21 and Central Standard Brewing is putting on a party! The Mardi Gras celebration goes from 3 to 10 p.m., with sweets from The Black Fig Bakery and PeeWee + Sweet’s Bakehouse serving muffuletta sandwiches and smoked chicken gumbo from 5 p.m. until they’re sold out. Moonpie Brass Band performs from 7 to 9 p.m. You can find more information on CSB’s social media pages.

Launched in 2021, ICT Fashion Tour is a series of fashion events throughout Wichita that highlight local fashion designers. They have a fundraiser dinner on February 25 at Odd Fellow Hall titled Gourmet Fashion: Expectations of a Fool . Billed as a multisensory event where fashion meets food, courses and cocktails will be crafted with inspiration from the runway looks of local designer Sydney Lenox. Tickets for the VIP dinner and general admission for the runway show are at oddfellowhall.com.

-

Music: "Funky Martin Yeah (TP 79)" and "Final Funky Martin (TP 81)" by Till Paradiso

From Free Music Archive

CC BY-NC-SA 4.0

